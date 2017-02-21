R-7: Best play-by-play of a sporting event - St. Thomas More vs. Unity
In a market where big-time college athletics dominates the headlines, this
rivalry game between the High School of St. Thomas More and Unity shows
what can make small-school preps basketball in the outlying towns so
compelling on a Friday night.
Tight ballgames between these two schools are a regular occurrence, but
this game became an instant classic. Here are excerpts from the 4th
quarter and overtime. (Note: the remote connection dropped briefly in the
final segment.). Broadcast aired on 1-22-16.
2/10/2017
