R-7: Best play-by-play of a sporting event - St. Thomas More vs. Unity

In a market where big-time college athletics dominates the headlines, this

rivalry game between the High School of St. Thomas More and Unity shows

what can make small-school preps basketball in the outlying towns so

compelling on a Friday night.

Tight ballgames between these two schools are a regular occurrence, but

this game became an instant classic. Here are excerpts from the 4th

quarter and overtime. (Note: the remote connection dropped briefly in the

final segment.). Broadcast aired on 1-22-16.

