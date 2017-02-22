02-22-17 News-Gazette Prep Sports Podcast Today from Mahomet-Seymour High School: Play now!

02-22-17 News-Gazette Prep Sports Podcast. Today Matt Daniels and Anthony Zilis are at Mahomet-Seymour High School to talk Basketball. The guests include Coach Chad Benedict, and Senior players, Bradley Hamilton, Blake Lester, and Nick Hermann.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!