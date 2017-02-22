02-22-17 Penny for Your Thoughts: Play now!

02-22-17 Penny for Your Thoughts. Jim Turpin with a Penny open line. Also the cast of Nunsense at Champaign Central High School March 1-5, 2017.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!