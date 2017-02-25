PODCAST: Visit Champaign County 2-25-17: Play now!

Jim Lewis talks with Terri Reifsteck of Visit Champaign County about some of the upcoming March events including the Braodway Series at The State Farm Center and the U of I Engineering Open House.

