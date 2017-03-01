PODCAST: Pregame Show Presented by Ruedi Wealth Management -- MBB vs Michigan State 3-1-17: Play now!

Steve Kelly and Loren Tate talk with Malcolm Hill, and Brian Barnhart talks with Dustin Ford as we get you ready for Illini men's basketball action against Michigan State at the State Farm Center.

