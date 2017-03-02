PODCAST: Club Krannert with Deke Weaver: Play now!

UI Prof. of Art & Design Deke Weaver previews a Culture Talk he participates in with Barry Lopez on Tues., Mar. 7, at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.

