PODCAST: Holder Wealth Management 3-4-17: Play now!

Jim Lewis talks with Chas Holder of Holder Wealth Management about when will we get a correction in the market as the DOW closed over 21,000 this past week. Short answer..... dunno.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!