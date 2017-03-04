PODCAST: The Roofing Dog 3-4-17: Play now!

Jim Lewis talks with Corey and Melissa Swanson of Swansons Roofing about a new online feature Melissa will be doing and getting ready to kick it in to high gear as spring gets closer.

