PODCAST: Penny For Your Thoughts 3-8-17: Play now!

It's two hours of open line with Jim Turpin with a lot of talk about "Unofficial" on the U of I campus. News-Gazette Opinions Editor Jim Dey joins in the hour two.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!