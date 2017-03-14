PODCAST: Pregame Show Presented by Ruedi Wealth Management 03-14-17: Play now!

Steve Kelly, Loren Tate, Deon Thomas and Brian Barnhart get you set for Illinois/Valparaiso's first round matchup of the NIT on the Illini Gameday Pregame Show from the State Farm Center.

