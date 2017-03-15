PODCAST: Joseph Pedott, UI alum and man behind the Chia Pet: Play now!

Joseph Pedott is the brains behind well-known products like the Chia Pet, the Clapper and the Ove Glove. But the UI alumnus and Chicago native may leave a bigger legacy as a committed philanthropist. On his first visit to C-U in 62 years, he talks with Scott Beatty.

