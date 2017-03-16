PODCAST: Club Krannert with Anne Hamburger, Exec. Creative Producer of Wilderness: Play now!

Anne Hamburger is the executive creative producer of "Wilderness," an exploration of the healing powers of the outdoors and parent-child relationships. The performance is at 7:30 p.m. on Tues., Mar. 28, at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.

