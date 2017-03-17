PODCAST: Brian Barnhart's Illini Notebook previews Boise State, NIT 03-17-17: Play now!

Fighting Illini broadcaster Brian Barnhart previews Illinois' second round NIT game vs. Boise State Monday night at the State Farm Center.

