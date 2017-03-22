PODCAST: 3-22-17 Pregame Show Presented By Ruedi Wealth Management -- UCF vs Illinois in NIT: Play now!

Steve Kelly and Brian Barnhart and Loren Tate get you ready for Illinois taking on UCF in the NIT Tournament.

