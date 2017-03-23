PODCAST: Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing reacts to Carle ruling, reflects on term
PODCAST: Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing reacts to Carle ruling, reflects on term: Play now!
Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing joins the News Hour to share her reaction to today's Illinois Supreme Court ruling about Carle Foundation Hospital, and she looks back on her 12 years on office.
Download
Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.