PODCAST: Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing reacts to Carle ruling, reflects on term

Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing joins the News Hour to share her reaction to today's Illinois Supreme Court ruling about Carle Foundation Hospital, and she looks back on her 12 years on office.

