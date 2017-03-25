PODCAST: Terri Reifsteck with Visit Champaign County 3-25-17: Play now!

Jim Lewis talks with Terri Reifsteck with Visit Champaing County about the many events coming up in April including the DoCha Festival, Boneyard Arts Festival, Ebertfest and the Illinois Marathon.

