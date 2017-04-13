PODCAST: Club Krannert with Julie Gunn & Dawn Harris on "The Light in the Piazza": Play now!

Director Dawn Harris and musical director Julie Gunn preview Lyric Theatre at Illinois' upcoming performances of "The Light in the Piazza," Apr. 27-30 at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.

