PODCAST: WWE Raw women's champion Bayley previews Saturday show in Champaign: Play now!

NewsTalk 1400's pro wrestling correspondent Tim "The Hitman" Ditman talks with WWE Raw women's champion Bayley ahead of WWE Live at State Farm Center on Saturday.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!