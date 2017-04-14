04-14-17 Penny for Your Thoughts: Play now!

04-14-17 Penny for Your Thoughts. Brian Barnhart with a two hour Penny open line. Guests include Mike Lyons from CBS News on the MOAB dropped on Afganistan this week. Steve Futterman of CBS Sports on the 70th Anniversary of Jackie Robinson in MLB.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!