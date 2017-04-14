PODCAST: Sports Talk 4-14-17 : Play now!

Scott Beatty and Matt Daniels host this Friday's edition of Sports Talk. They are joined by Matt Bollant EIU's New Women's basketball coach, Bob Asmussen & Tim Ditman.

