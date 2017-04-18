04-18-17 Penny for Your Thoughts: Play now!

04-18-17 Penny for Your Thoughts. Jim Turpin with a Penny open line. Includes a conversation with Jayne Deluce from Visit Champaign County on a very busy month of April in Champaign County.

