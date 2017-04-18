PODCAST: Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing on final days in office: Play now!

Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing's term in office will end on May 1. In her final interview on the News Hour, she reflects on her term and talks about supporting a downtown hotel.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!