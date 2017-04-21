PODCAST: Ebert fellows talk Ebertfest, working with professional critics
PODCAST: Ebert fellows talk Ebertfest, working with professional critics: Play now!
DWS reporter Tim Ditman talks with UI journalism students Joe Longo and Mariah Schaefer on 4-20-17. The students are Ebert fellows as a part of the Ebert Center at the UI College of Media. The center affords students opportunities to work with professional writers and have their works published.
