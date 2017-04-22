PODCAST: Saturday Sports Talk 04-22-17: Play now!

Michael Kiser and Loren Tate host the Saturday edition of Sports Talk. They talk with Scott Richey, UI men's tennis coach Brad Dancer, Kendall Gill, Mike Irvin and Ryan Easterling.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!