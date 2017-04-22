PODCAST: Terri Reifsteck with Visit Champaign County 4-22-17: Play now!

Jim Lewis talks with Terri Reifsteck of Visit Champaign County about upcoming events including the Market at the Square, the food truck rally in Urbana and graduation weekend on the U of I campus.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!