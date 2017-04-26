PODCAST: Sports Talk 4-26-17
PODCAST: Sports Talk 4-26-17: Play now!
In an extended broadcast, Scott Beatty and Marcus Jackson talk with Sahadev Sharma of theathletic.com, they listen to Illinois head golf coach Mike Small and to Illini golfer Dylan Meyer, and they go live to Edwardsville where Michael Kiser and Scott Richey bring you Mark Smith's live decision to commit to the University of Illinois men's basketball team.
Download
Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."
-
-
4/26/2017
-
4/25/2017
-
4/20/2017
-
4/18/2017
-
4/14/2017
-
4/13/2017
-
4/12/2017
-
4/11/2017
-
4/6/2017
-
4/5/2017
-
4/4/2017
-
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.