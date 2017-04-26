PODCAST: Sports Talk 4-26-17: Play now!

In an extended broadcast, Scott Beatty and Marcus Jackson talk with Sahadev Sharma of theathletic.com, they listen to Illinois head golf coach Mike Small and to Illini golfer Dylan Meyer, and they go live to Edwardsville where Michael Kiser and Scott Richey bring you Mark Smith's live decision to commit to the University of Illinois men's basketball team.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!