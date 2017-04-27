04-27-17 Penny for Your Thoughts: Play now!

04-27-17 Penny for Your Thoughts. Jim Turpin with a Penny open line. Also Michael Kiser's interview with Mark Smith on his signing with Illinois Basketball. Hour two starts with a conversation with Jim Nowlan on Illinois politics.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!