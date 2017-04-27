PODCAST: Illini basketball great Deon Thomas
PODCAST: Illini basketball great Deon Thomas: Play now!
Ahead of speaking to the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club Thursday night, Illini basketball great and Fighting Illini Sports Network analyst Deon Thomas visited with Scott Beatty to discuss Mark Smith and Illinois basketball.
