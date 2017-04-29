PODCAST: The Roofing Dog 4-29-17: Play now!

Jim Lewis talks with Cory Swanson of Swansons Roofing about how the mild weather so far has allowed them to stay on schedule and they protect new shingles when working on roofs.

