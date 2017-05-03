05-03-17 Penny for Your Thoughts: Play now!

05-03-17 Penny for Your Thoughts. Jim Turpin with a two hour Penny open line. A conversation with Kay Greene and John Ebel on The Champaign Urbana Ballet production of Cinderella at The Virginia on May 5 and 6, 2017

