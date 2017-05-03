PODCAST: Sports Talk 5-3-17: Play now!

Scott Beatty and Marcus Jackson talk with Illini baseball head coach Dan Hartleb, Illini SID Kent Brown, Illini men's basketball head coach Brad Underwood, and with Adrian Burgos Jr. of lavidabaseball.com.

