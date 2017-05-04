05-04-17 Jim Turpin with Ed Scharlau, Vice Chairman Busey Bank @Busey 65th Economic Seminar: Play now!

05-04-17 Jim Turpin with Ed Scharlau, Vice Chariman Busey Bank on the 65th Champaign County Economic Seminar.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!