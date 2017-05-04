PODCAST:SportsTalk 05-04-17: Play now!

It's "Golf Thursday" and Scott Beatty and Marcus Jackson are broadcasting from Willow Pond Golf Course in Rantoul. Guests include course owner Kevin Applebee, course GM Tom Wilks, and Illinois Softball Coach Tyra Perry.

