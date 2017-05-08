Farmers regroup after rain, cold: Play now!

Some farmers in Champaign County will now have to take a wait and see approach on if they will have to re-plant any of their corn and soybeans following the heavy rain that hit east central Illinois and other parts of the state over the last two weeks. The cooler temperatures aren't helping the situation either. Michael Kiser has more.

