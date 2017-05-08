PODCAST: News Gazette Sports Page 05-08-17: Play now!

Tonight's discussion includes Illinois basketball recruiting, Illinois baseball, last night's 18-inning Cubs game, an update on Tuscola native Nick Bates' condition, Jay Cutler's new career, and more.

