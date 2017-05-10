05-10-17: Mary Schenk on arrest of 3 Illini football players: Play now!

In custody Wednesday on preliminary charges of home invasion and armed robbery: Darta L. Lee, Zarrian J. Holcombe and Howard E. Watkins. Mary Schenk, who for more than 30 years has covered crime and courts for The News-Gazette, explains how the process works.

