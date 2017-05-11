05-11-17 Penny for Your Thoughts: Play now!

05-11-17 Penny for Your Thoughts. Jim Turpin with a Penny open line. Jayne DeLuce from Visit Champaign County joins to talk about events going on this spring and summer in Champaign.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!