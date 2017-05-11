PODCAST:Sports Talk 05-11-17: Play now!

Tim Ditman and Loren Tate discuss baseball with MLB alum Lou Skizas, basketball with UofI alum Brian Cook, and Tim plays a special montage he produced that features the past year in Illini sports.

