05-16-17 Penny for Your Thoughts: Play now!

05-16-17 Jim Turpin with a Penny open line. Today's guests Mary Tiefenbrunn of the Champaign County Humane Society on The Giant Garage Sale. Julia Rietz Champaign County State's Attorney on recent legal activity in Champaign County.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!