PODCAST: Saturday SportsTalk 05-20-17: Play now!

Saturday SportsTalk with Michael Kiser and Loren Tate. Guests on today's show include Lou Henson, Mike Small, Brad Underwood, John Supinie and Scott Beatty.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!