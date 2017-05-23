05-23-17 Penny for Your Thoughts: Play now!

05-23-17 Penny for Your Thoughts. Jim Turpin with a Penny open line. Also on today's program. Sue Aldridge to preview Callbacks this Sunday at Centennial High School.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!