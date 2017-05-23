Colleagues remember Dave Shaul: Play now!

We are remembering legendary TV and radio broadcast journalist Dave Shaul today, a beloved member of our radio family as well as in the community. He passed away Monday morning after a 1.5 year battle against cancer. More from Carol Vorel.

