Tuesday, May 23, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Podcast: Ann Rhoton 05/23/17
Dave Gentry and Elizabeth Hess talk to WDWS Broadcaster Ann Rhoton about National Poppy Day on May 25th to remember soldiers who died in wartime and raise proceeds to support Veterans, Active Duty Soldiers and Families who need financial and medical support.

