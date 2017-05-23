Podcast: Ann Rhoton 05/23/17: Play now!

Dave Gentry and Elizabeth Hess talk to WDWS Broadcaster Ann Rhoton about National Poppy Day on May 25th to remember soldiers who died in wartime and raise proceeds to support Veterans, Active Duty Soldiers and Families who need financial and medical support.

