PODCAST: Sports Talk 5-24-17: Play now!

Scott Beatty and Michael Kiser talk with new Illini men's basketballer Mark Alstork, Illini graduate Ryan Baker from CBS-Chicago, and with Nick Yeoman of @indycarradio.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!