PODCAST: Illini Men's Golf player Michael Feagles

Illini men's freshman golf player Michael Feagles goes one-on-one with Scott Beatty. Feagles and his team begin play in the NCAA national championship on Friday. Feagles begins by reflecting on coming back in regionals play to finish in the top five finishers and advance to the national championship in Sugar Grove, Ill.

