PODCAST:Sports Talk 05-25-17: Play now!

It's "Golf Thursday" and Scott broadcasts from Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet. After the latest in sports news, he chats with course GM Dave Huber, News Gazette sports reporter Scott Richey (about Jalen Coleman-Lands' transfer), and Illini golfer Michael Feagles.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!