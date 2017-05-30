A deadly Mattoon-Charleston tornado...100 years ago: Play now!

One-hundred years ago this month, Illinois' third deadliest tornado outbreak devestated the Mattoon-Charleston area, killing 98 and injuring nearly 600. And as you might expect, the lack of a modern warning system contributed to the high death toll. Tim Ditman has more.

