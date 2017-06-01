Simon Cvijanovic speaks on settlement: Play now!

Former University of Illinois football player Simon Cvijanovic said he is satisified with the outcome of his $250,000 settlement with the school, but he said time will tell if the amount of money he received will cover his medical expenses in the future. Michael Kiser reports.

