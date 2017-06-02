06-01-17 Penny for Your Thoughts: Play now!

06-01-17 Penny for Your Thoughts. Jim Turpin with a Penny open line. In hour two Steven Bentz from The Virginia Theater tells us about the 2017-18 schedule of events.

