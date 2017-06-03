PODCAST: Saturday SportsTalk 06-03-17: Play now!

Michael Kiser and Loren Tate host the Saturday edition of Sports Talk. They talk with UI men's golf coach Mike Small, Simon Cvijanovic, Steve Beckett and Frank Cusumano.

